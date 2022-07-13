×

Rugby

Josh Adams: Wales have to be clinical to beat Springboks again

By Reuters - 13 July 2022 - 14:24
Josh Adams during training a Wales training session in SA.
Josh Adams during training a Wales training session in SA.
Image: Ben Evans/Huw Evans/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Wales will need to be clinical and use any chances that come their way if they are to achieve a series win over world champions SA at the weekend, said winger Josh Adams.

The tourists go into Saturday’s third and final Test against SA in buoyant mood after edging the Springboks 13-12 in Bloemfontein last weekend to level their series. It was a first victory for Wales in SA and Adams hailed the effort as they came good in the last minutes to snatch the victory.

“Our resolve just to stay in the fight was really good, the forwards kept chipping away. We didn't rush anything, we didn't lose any patience,” Adams said.

“You have to be clinical against SA, especially when you get into their 22. You've got to come away with as many points as you can get.

“We were clinical — one shot, one kill if you like.”

Another victory on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium, where Adams was on the losing side with the British & Irish Lions last year, would be a major boost with an eye on next year’s World Cup in France, he said.

“To come out here and win a series will fill the squad with loads of confidence to take forward. We've shown how good we can be and our challenge is to stay there and be consistent.

“Probably in times gone past we haven't been as consistent as we'd liked, but in the two games we played out here we've got better from game one to game two.”

Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar’s injured shoulder is still a concern ahead of the decisive Test, assistant coach Gethin Jenkins said.

Biggar was replaced in last Saturday’s Test and is in a race to get fit for the third and final match of Wales’ tour. However, the Welsh are more confident about the availability of tight-head Dillon Lewis, who also left the field injured.

“He’s recovered well and hopefully he’ll train on Thursday and be back on the field on the weekend,” Jenkins said.

