South Africa

Load-shedding schedule improves by one stage

By TimesLIVE - 13 July 2022 - 14:23
The overnight load-shedding at stage 2 will be reduced to stage 1 from midnight to 5am.
Image: Supplied

Load-shedding will continue to be implemented at stage 3 until midnight, no longer stage 4, Eskom said on Wednesday.

The overnight load-shedding at stage 2 will be reduced to stage 1 from midnight to 5am.

On Thursday, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, before moving up to stage 4 from 4pm to midnight.

Here's the latest schedule.
Image: Eskom

‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’: Eskom on load-shedding

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says the power utility is trying its best to bring a speedy end to load-shedding, but there are significant challenges.
2 days ago

TimesLIVE

