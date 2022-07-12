Nienaber out to maintain Boks' high standards

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber says they will be out to maintain the high standards they have set as a team when they face off with Wales in the third Test on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium at 5.05pm.
Saturday's game will be the decider in the three-Test series as both teams have won a game so far. The Welsh, who came to Sa as underdogs after being battered in the Six Nations, have been the better team in terms of performances in the series.
The Boks, on the other hand, have been underwhelming, and sluggish, and this has not gone unnoticed with the Boks brains trust.
For the third Test, Nienaber has selected a tried and tested team, bringing out the big guns, and giving the Welsh media what they wished for.
The front row includes props Trevor Nyakane and Frans Malherbe on either side of Bongi Mbonambi, who is set to reach 50 caps. The second row will be the duo of Eben Etzebeth, who will reach 100 caps, and Lood de Jager. Skipper Siya Kolisi returns to be part of the loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese.
After impressing in the weekend defeat in Bloemfontein, Jaden Hendrikse keeps his place at scrumhalf while flyhalf Handre Pollard completes the halfback pairing.
The world-class midfield of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will again partner up. To complete the team, Damian Willemse plays at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi back on the wings.
"We selected a team and player combinations that we think will be the best for this specific game," said Nienaber. “We had an honest discussion with the players, telling them what we require from them this weekend and what we would like to see in terms of their performance and hopefully they can produce the goods and we can get the desired result.
“We have high standards as a team, and we would like to maintain that and build momentum with a challenging season lying ahead.
"Wales have shown over the years and in the last two matches that they are real fighters, and it will require a top-class performance from us on Saturday to register a victory and ultimately clinch the series."
Nienaber out to maintain Boks' high standards
Big guns return for final clash of Test series against Wales
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber says they will be out to maintain the high standards they have set as a team when they face off with Wales in the third Test on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium at 5.05pm.
Saturday's game will be the decider in the three-Test series as both teams have won a game so far. The Welsh, who came to Sa as underdogs after being battered in the Six Nations, have been the better team in terms of performances in the series.
The Boks, on the other hand, have been underwhelming, and sluggish, and this has not gone unnoticed with the Boks brains trust.
For the third Test, Nienaber has selected a tried and tested team, bringing out the big guns, and giving the Welsh media what they wished for.
The front row includes props Trevor Nyakane and Frans Malherbe on either side of Bongi Mbonambi, who is set to reach 50 caps. The second row will be the duo of Eben Etzebeth, who will reach 100 caps, and Lood de Jager. Skipper Siya Kolisi returns to be part of the loose trio with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese.
After impressing in the weekend defeat in Bloemfontein, Jaden Hendrikse keeps his place at scrumhalf while flyhalf Handre Pollard completes the halfback pairing.
The world-class midfield of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will again partner up. To complete the team, Damian Willemse plays at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi back on the wings.
"We selected a team and player combinations that we think will be the best for this specific game," said Nienaber. “We had an honest discussion with the players, telling them what we require from them this weekend and what we would like to see in terms of their performance and hopefully they can produce the goods and we can get the desired result.
“We have high standards as a team, and we would like to maintain that and build momentum with a challenging season lying ahead.
"Wales have shown over the years and in the last two matches that they are real fighters, and it will require a top-class performance from us on Saturday to register a victory and ultimately clinch the series."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos