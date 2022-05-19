Bok skipper Siya Kolisi inks new five-year deal with the Sharks

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has signed a new contract with the Sharks, the franchise has confirmed.

Kolisi, who is in Ireland with the Sharks, signed a new five-year deal that will keep him in Durban until 2027.

He moved to the Sharks from Western Province at the beginning of 2021 and his initial contract was apparently going to expire soon.

The Sharks will be hoping for a happy return to Ireland this weekend where they are playing Ulster in their final game of the United Rugby Championship (URC) round-robin phase in Belfast on Friday (8.35pm, SA time).

The last time the Sharks travelled to Ireland on URC business it turned out not to be a good trip for the Durbanites. The Sharks kicked off their URC campaign against Munster and Sean Everitt’s men lost by 42-17.

But Everitt is confident things will be different this time. In their first trip the Sharks missed at least nine of their regular starters who were with the Springboks.

“All SA teams struggled at the beginning of the tournament, but it’s a different [Sharks] team than it was then,” Everitt said on Thursday.