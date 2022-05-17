World Rugby ends Rassie Erasmus’ ‘water boy’ career with new rule

World Rugby has implemented a new trial rule that will prohibits SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus from being a Springbok “water boy” in the future.

Erasmus caused a furore when he ran out as a “water boy” during the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of SA where he was criticised for coaching the Boks on the field.

In a media statement released by World Rugby on Tuesday, the organisation said its council has approved a global trial limiting the opportunity for non-playing personnel to enter the field of play during a match.

The international mother body further confirmed the rule will be operational for all competitions and stand-alone matches starting after July 1, and said the trial aims to improve the flow of matches by reducing unnecessary stoppages without compromising welfare.

The trial follows an extensive review by the international federation of the current elite rugby environment, including research into player hydration needs, and increasing disruption to play caused by multiple water carriers entering the field of play every time there is a stoppage.