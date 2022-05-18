Mtawarira reveals lofty ambitions of Sharks’ big-spending US owners

Sharks board member and former player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has revealed the lofty ambitions big-spending MVM Holdings have for the Durban-based franchise.

Mtawarira sits on the board of Sharks as a representative for the American-based consortium, which took over ownership of the franchise at the beginning of 2021.

The arrival of the American company, led by Marco Masotti, who was raised in Durban before moving to the US, provided a huge boost for the Sharks' coffers.

That’s evident in how the coastal side has been able to sign top stars such as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and others who certainly don’t come cheap.

The Sharks have also been able to hold on to most of their top stars apart from Sbu Nkosi, who has joined the Bulls.

It is expected the Masotti-led consortium is expecting something in return for the money they are pumping into the Sharks, and Mtawarira has revealed that part of the long-term goal is to win the European Rugby Championship Cup, also known as the Heineken Cup.