'We were poor and didn’t deserve to win,' says Sharks coach Fynn after Currie Cup loss

Sharks coach Etienne Fynn was disappointed with the level of sharpness of his players in their Currie Cup 20-10 defeat to the Pumas in Durban on Friday.

Fynn’s men had a poor start to the match at Kings Park Stadium as they trailed the Pumas 17-3 at halftime.

The hosts made a lot of errors that were punished by the Jimmy Stonehouse-coached outfit.

The Sharks’ attempts at a comeback in the second stanza were successfully dealt with by the visitors.

“The Pumas totally deserved the win. We were poor and sadly we didn’t deserve to win this game,” Fynn said.