Bulls confirm signing of Boks star Sbu Nkosi

Bulls coach Jake White has confirmed the signing of Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi from the Sharks.

TimesLIVE revealed in March that the 2019 World Cup winner wasn’t going to renew his deal with the Sharks in favour of a move back to Gauteng where he was schooled.

White confirmed on Friday that the 26-year-old player will move to Pretoria at the end of the current United Rugby Championship (URC).

Nkosi has been earmarked to replace Madosh Tambwe who will leave the franchise at the end of the season.

Tambwe is believed to be on his way to French side Bordeaux.

“I think his (Nkosi) deal starts when Madosh goes. Ours is not done on the basis that he arrives early,” White said in a press conference on Friday.

“I think when his season ends at the Sharks and obviously they are done and dusted, he will pack and move back to Joburg where he comes from.

“There’s no intention of anyone joining us before the end of the season, I’m talking about players from other unions in SA.”