Pumas stun error-strewn Sharks in Durban

The error-strewn Sharks suffered a 20-10 defeat to the Pumas, who claimed a massive Currie Cup win at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on Friday night.

Two tries by Devon Williams supported by Eddie Fouche’s good kicking were enough for the Pumas to register a morale boosting away win over one of the so-called bigger franchises.

Pumas scrumhalf Chriswill September was one of the shining lights for the men from Mpumalanga.

The Sharks could only manage a single try by replacement hooker Fez Mbatha.

The Pumas needed the victory at all costs to remain in the race for the Currie Cup play-off spots.

However, a bonus-point win would have seen them get into the top four on a superior points difference compared to the Griquas, who are away to the Bulls on Saturday.

The start of the match in Durban gave some signs it wasn’t going to be a good night for the Sharks as they committed too many mistakes.

The men from Mbombela dominated the territory and possession for most of the first 40 minutes despite boasting a few of their United Rugby Championship players.