Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies confirms move to the Stormers

Stormers-bound fullback Clayton Blommetjies says the lack of international rugby at the Cheetahs is not the reason behind his imminent move to the Cape.

Blommetjies confirmed he has signed a two-year deal with the Cape Town-based franchise that will see him playing against international stars in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Cheetahs have been starved of international rugby after they were booted out of the Pro14 in favour of the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers.

Their big tournament at the moment is the Currie Cup, where they have been performing exceptionally since the start of the domestic season.

Blommetjies, 31, said he believes he needs a bit of change in his career as he has been with the Bloemfontein-based franchise for a while.

“I have been with the Cheetahs for eight years w and I have won two Currie Cups with them. I y think it’s now time to move on,” Blommetjies said.

“It has nothing to do with international or not international. People must not look into that. For me it’s a new beginning and something different. I’m looking forward to it.”