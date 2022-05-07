Sisulu asks Ramaphosa for ANC probe into claims that leaders backed formation of COPE

Sisulu’s spokesperson, Steven Motale, told TimesLIVE he could not confirm the authenticity of the letter as it was leaked.

But he said: “We hand-delivered this letter directly to the president at the Union Buildings this week to avoid these kinds of leaks. We condemn these kinds of leaks.”

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale and ANC head of presidency Sibongile Besani said they had not had seen the letter and were unable to comment on its contents.

However, Besani said allegations of this nature should be investigated, and the ANC had always done so.

“Obviously it would be something concerning and you would remember that many leaders of the ANC went to COPE. So it was clear that COPE was formed by people who directly came from the ranks of the ANC,” he said.

“As a matter of principle I’m saying it’s something that is concerning that members of the ANC were responsible.”

Sisulu referred to “noise” about possible splinter parties in 2017 and 2019, saying such possibilities were worrying and could destroy the ANC for good.

“Regrettably, to my knowledge no measures have been taken by the highest decision-making structures of the organisation to sanction those who engaged in what I describe as ill-discipline and treasonable acts,” she said.

“In the main, such inaction on the part of the party leadership breeds an indisputable culture of impunity, self-destruction and anarchy, which to all intents and purposes constitutes a recipe for the demise of the ANC.”

She called on Ramaphosa to put together an independent panel to probe the allegations and identify past and present ANC leaders involved.

She also wants this to be done before the ANC national conference in December where she is expected to contest the position of president. According to Sisulu this would also strengthen Ramaphosa’s renewal project.

