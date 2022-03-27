McFarland fumes at refereeing decision that cost Ulster win against Stormers

Ulster coach Dan McFarland was left incandescent at a refereeing decision that almost certainly cost his team victory over the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

McFarland's team had staged a spirited fightback after falling 14-0 behind inside the first six minutes but came up short 23-20 in a nerve jangling and feverishly contested United Rugby Championship (URC) clash played under bright blue skies.

McFarland's mood, however. darkened at the end of the clash. His team thought they had snatched a late victory when replacement prop Callum Reid crashed over for a try in the 78th minute. However referee Gianluca Gnecchi overturned his decision upon exhaustive video review.

The evidence suggested Reid had the ball knocked from his grasp by a spoiling Stormers hand. What infuriated McFarland further was the decision to award the ensuing scrum to the Stormers. The hosts warmed to that task by scrumming their way to a penalty which effectively sealed the win.

“I can’t understand why that’s not a try,” said McFarland.