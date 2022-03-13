Lions maul Cardiff as SA sides' impressive weekend in URC continues

The SA sides' weekend to remember in the United Rugby Championship continued as the Lions roared to a resounding 37-20 victory over Cardiff at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Earlier in the weekend the Bulls trampled Munster at Loftus and the Sharks tore the Scarlets apart with a bonus-point win at Kings Park.

The Lions passed Cardiff in league points with their third win from 11 matches but they have more ground to cover as the victory only moved them up one place to fourth-from-bottom in the 16-team standings.

The Johannesburg side went into combat on Sunday licking their wounds after five consecutive defeats but found strength in their reserves to get over the line against the Welsh outfit to boost their faint hopes of a top eight finish.

The Lions had an ideal start as Morne van der Berg crashed over the try line in the opening minute with Jordan Hendrikse’s precision form his first conversation indicating the No 10 was going to have a key role to play.