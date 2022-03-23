‘Faster than Leon Zas down the wing’, sports teams rush to sell tickets

Sports teams and federations wasted no time advertising ticket and alcohol sales at sports venues after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that stadiums could accommodate crowds at 50% capacity from Wednesday.

Ramaphosa, in his national address on Tuesday night, eased Covid-19 restrictions and ended the 1,000 indoor and 2,000 outdoor limit on gatherings, saying stadiums can host sizeable crowds up to 50% of the venue’s capacity. Spectators will need proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Cricket SA and SuperSport Park’s management were quickest to the draw, increasing tickets for Wednesday’s ODI between the Proteas and Bangladesh in Centurion from 1,500 to 4,500.