‘Faster than Leon Zas down the wing’, sports teams rush to sell tickets
Sports teams and federations wasted no time advertising ticket and alcohol sales at sports venues after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that stadiums could accommodate crowds at 50% capacity from Wednesday.
Ramaphosa, in his national address on Tuesday night, eased Covid-19 restrictions and ended the 1,000 indoor and 2,000 outdoor limit on gatherings, saying stadiums can host sizeable crowds up to 50% of the venue’s capacity. Spectators will need proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours.
Cricket SA and SuperSport Park’s management were quickest to the draw, increasing tickets for Wednesday’s ODI between the Proteas and Bangladesh in Centurion from 1,500 to 4,500.
CSA welcomes the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night, increasing stadium capacity by 50%👏— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 23, 2022
🎟️ #BePartOfIt and grab your tickets for the #SAvBAN #BetwayODISeries decider at SuperSport Park 👉 https://t.co/fDlX46cZ46
📝Release: https://t.co/epA8KpCQqQ pic.twitter.com/islKJWVcYt
The Titans were quick to clarify that “Alcohol sales will be permitted at SuperSport Park for the third ODI between SA and Bangladesh.”
Alcohol sales will be permitted at SuperSport Park for the 3rd ODI between @OfficialCSA & @BCBtigers.— SuperSport Park (@SuperSportPark) March 23, 2022
Bring your proof of vaccination or a negative test result not older than 72 hours.
Get your tickets here https://t.co/nWRaBJdyQ5 or at gates 2 & 3 from 11:00. #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/jDXUtdHJ2n
The Dolphins posted that bars will be open at Kingsmead for next week’s first Test against Bangladesh.
“Oh how we have missed this!!!” the Dolphins tweeted. “Stadium bars will be open next week as the Proteas take on Bangladesh in the first Test match from Thursday, March 31, at Kingsmead Stadium.”
Oh how we have missed this!!!— Dolphins Cricket (@DolphinsCricket) March 23, 2022
Stadium bars will be open next week as the Proteas take on Bangladesh in the first Test match from Thursday, 31 March at @Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.#DolphinsCricket🐬#ReadyForMore#BeyondTheBoundary#GreatnessBeginsHere pic.twitter.com/GwadT8NGq8
The Bulls, Stormers and Sharks rugby franchises were quick to advertise tickets for this weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) matches.
The Stormers, who meet Ulster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (3pm), tweeted: “The weekend is coming at you faster than Leon Zas down the wing. Make sure you are there when we open to 50% capacity at DHL Stadium.”
The weekend is coming at you faster than Leolin Zas down the wing. Make sure you are there when we open to 50% capacity at DHL Stadium.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 23, 2022
🎟️ Tickets here https://t.co/fIs6nRhOwE#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/FUj4G19U4w
The Bulls, who host the Dragons in Pretoria on Saturday (7.15pm), tweeted: “We can’t wait to have our fans back in the stands. Grab your tickets and we will see you at Loftus.”
🚨 WE ARE OPEN TO 50% CAPACITY 🚨— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 22, 2022
We can’t wait to have our fans back in the stands 💥 Grab your tickets and we will see you at Loftus 💪#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/Hn0EFggNJc
The Sharks, who host Edinburgh at Kings Park (5.05pm), posted: “Get your tickets now and join us for an exciting match day experience.”
Did someone say more supporters!🥰— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 23, 2022
Get your tickets now and join us for an exciting matchday experience.
🔗: https://t.co/h9soXexhCE#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/xjSjtgZucC
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said “it will be great to see the Boks running out in front of a proper crowd in SA for the first time since 2019” in the six Test matches from July.
Notable by their silence as others celebrated, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and its clubs had not mentioned the president’s announcement at the time of publishing, and fans on social media were questioning when they would.
@OfficialPSL announce it already. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QW6i0j2eHf— Prince (@pheme_prince) March 23, 2022
