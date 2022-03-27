Streaming showdown and a ceremony shake-up set stage for Oscar Sunday

A dark Western, The Power of the Dog, will battle feel-good deaf family drama CODA for the film industry's top honour on Sunday when, free of last year's pandemic restrictions, a large Hollywood crowd gathers for the Academy Awards.

The films are front-runners for the best picture trophy at a red-carpet Oscars ceremony promising a few plot twists. Among them: a win by either movie would mark a milestone by handing the statuette to a streaming service.

Netflix Inc released Power of the Dog while CODA streamed on Apple TV+.

After past complaints about a lack of diversity, two of this year's four acting accolades may go to people of colour. Will Smith is likely to earn his first Oscar for King Richard, awards watchers say, as is Ariana DeBose for west Side Story.

Comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host, and it is the first time three women have guided the ceremony in its 94-year history. Beyoncé and Billie Eilish will perform.

In a bid to draw more viewers, especially younger ones, after years of declining ratings, the three-hour show starting at 8pm. ET (00:00 GMT) will add two awards, the result of fan votes on Twitter for favourite film and scene.

The ceremony, broadcast live on Walt Disney Co's ABC, will also feature a moment of support for Ukraine. Producers want the show to be celebratory but said they could not ignore the crisis there.

In the best picture race, success hinges on whether the 9,900 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences back a gothic psychological thriller or an uplifting story.

“The pundits have always said you never know who's going to win,” said People magazine movies editor Nigel Smith. “This year, it actually seems to be the case.”