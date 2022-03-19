Bulls coach Jake White pleased with dominant performance in win over Scarlets

Bulls coach Jake White has described their dominant 57-12 bonus-point win over the Scarlets in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus on Friday as probably their best performance of the campaign.

The Bulls ran in nine tries through Johan Grobbelaar (2), Marcell Coetzee (2), Canan Moodie, Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje and Robert Hunt to move to the top of the SA conference In sixth spot.

However, they may be overtaken on the log standings by the Sharks and the Stormers who are up against Zebre Parma and Cardiff in Cape Town and Durban respectively on Saturday afternoon.

“Probably the best we have played, probably we could have scored a few more tries,” said White as he reflected on their impressive performance.

“I said before the game that people were asking what do you want to get out of the game and I said want to see some interplay between forwards and backs and I don’t think you can get better than that.

“If you get locks and props passing between each other and the openside flanker throwing a 40m pass to the wing, then you know that things are coming together.

“I thought our scrum was good today as well, they have been working very hard with Werner (Kruger) and Edgar (Marutlulle) and we got some good returns on our scrum.

“Considering there was no Morné (Steyn), Chris Smith did very well and we have a guy like Robert Hunt who has improved and seeing Jacques van Rooyen at tight head is very pleasing.”

After a defeat to the Sharks at home in February, the Bulls were in the bottom half of the table but they have refreshed their hopes for the knockout stages over the past few weeks.

“Let’s not forget that a couple of weeks ago we were 14th on the log and as it stands now I think we are top of the SA conference. I know they have games in hand but it just shows you that we are improving every week.

“There were moments where we played really well and we also changed a couple of things. We had Cornal Hendricks at 13 and gave Lionel Mapoe a bit of a rest, we played Chris Smith and gave Morné a bit of a rest and we played Zak Burger and gave Embrose Papier a bit of a rest.

“So, we are creating a bit of depth within our squad and next week Embrose, Morne and Lionel are back. I am talking about them being in line for selection and that is good for us.”