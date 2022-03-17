Stormers opt for continuity for URC match against Cardiff

The backline that helped the Stormers breeze past Zebre will be back en mass when they take on Cardiff in a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The Stormers completed a nine-try 55-7 rout of the Italians and sparkled with seven tries scored by the backs.

The Stormers are the highest ranked SA franchise in terms of attack in the URC, an accolade that would have been difficult to imagine when they were a force in Super Rugby.

Back then it was their unremitting defence that helped set them apart, but with fleet of foot, hand and mind players such as Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and Herschel Jantjies in their backline, that perception is shifting.

Gelant has brought a new attacking dimension and versatility to their kicking game, Senatla remains a supreme finisher in any form of the game, Willemse has benefited from regular game time in the same jersey, Libbok is revelling in the company of like-minded operators, while Jantjies is showing glimpses of the form that made him a Bok.

Forged in familiarity

Coach John Dobson is hoping naming more or less the same team will have some spin-offs.

“We have managed to keep continuity in our team this week which is pleasing. We know we can improve in many areas and we will have to be sharp as ever to get the result we need on Sunday,” he said.

Up front there is a significant but predicted change in the shape of regular captain Steven Kitshoff returning to the team after being rested last week.

It means Brok Harris will shift to tight head, while Neethling Fouche drops to the bench.

The only other change to the match-day squad sees hooker Chad Solomon come onto the bench in place of the injured Andre-Hugo Venter.

Stormers team to play Cardiff — Warrick Gelant; Seabelo Senatla; Ruhan Nel; Damian Willemse; Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok; Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos; Hacjivah Dayimani; Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie; Adre Smith; Brok Harris; Scarra Ntubeni; Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: Chad Solomon; Ali Vermaak; Neethling Fouche; Ernst van Rhyn; Junior Pokomela; Paul de Wet; Tim Swiel; Rikus Pretorius.

TimesLIVE