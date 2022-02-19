Bulls team manager Elias Bennett enjoys father figure role to players

Such is the huge impact that Bulls team manager Elias Bennett has had on the lives of players that he constantly keeps in contact, even with those who have left Loftus.

Bennett, a father to boys Mikhenso and Njabulo and who will be part of the Vodacom RED Father and Son Campout at Loftus Versfeld next month, started as a kit manager and worked his way up to team manager.

He is a parent at home but Bennett also sees his demanding job in a similar way as he looks after the needs of the players while they fully focus on their training and playing programmes.

“It’s quite funny, I’ve just been chatting to both Trevor Nyakane and Jesse Kriel who are in France and Japan respectively. And I’m still helping them out with things they need,” he said with a smile.

“When we’re on tour, we’re a family there as well. So for me, it doesn’t switch off. It’s a full-time job as you try to look after everyone and each player’s needs are different,” said Bennett who is also playing the father figure role to younger players in the team.

“We try and help the younger players and teach them about life in general and how to manage their careers and earnings properly, the value of hard work and so on. If they ever need help or advice they know I’m just a phone call or text away.”

Though he enjoys his job, Bennett has admitted to the challenges of sometimes spending too much time away from home.

“Being away from home for long periods is a challenge. If you’re away for four weeks, the first two weeks you’re OK but week three and four you really start to feel it.

“My eldest son will start asking when I’m coming home. But I try and FaceTime the boys at least once a day when I’m on tour with the team. I chat to the oldest after school and catch up on his day.

“My wife is amazing and understands the job that I do, and we help each other where we can. We’re also blessed to have incredible support from our families.

“And you have that comfort of knowing that when you get home and walk through that door, those two bundles of joy are there waiting for you.”