City boss John Comitis: ‘I hope Kaizer Chiefs come to their senses’

Cape Town City chairperson John Comitis says he hopes “Kaizer Chiefs come to their senses” and manage to find 11 players to take the field in their DStv Premiership fixture against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday.

Comitis said he was sympathetic with the predicament Chiefs were facing when City were locked out of the gates of FNB Stadium on Saturday evening when Amakhosi failed to honour their home fixture due to an outbreak of 31 cases of Covid-19 at the Soweto club.

Comitis again stressed his team had no correspondence from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) of Saturday’s fixture being postponed.

The City chairperson, also a league executive committee (exco) member, repeated that Chiefs were sent correspondence from the PSL that their request for the match to be postponed had been declined.

“Nobody’s happy about the situation. This isn’t what football’s about,” was Comitis’ reaction to how events unfolded on Saturday.

“But unfortunately we have a league that has rules and it has supplied the rules and issued a letter to Chiefs before the game saying their request for a postponement was not granted.

“It’s got to be business as usual, and we as City have to react accordingly.

“Subsequently I know the exco has attended to review Chiefs’ plight. Unfortunately I’m conflicted so I cannot be in that meeting tomorrow [on Wednesday].

“The only thing that concerns me is that tomorrow is another game. I hope Chiefs come to their senses and field a team no matter what.”

Comitis said he understood why Chiefs, having taken a decision they could not field a team in their fixture against City, instructed FNB Stadium to close the gates.

“You must understand for the gates to open somebody has to pay the rental for the stadium. And the instruction comes from the home team,” Comitis said.