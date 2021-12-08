Team SA withdraw from youth games amid Covid-19 outbreak

Team SA are beating a hasty retreat from the Region 5 Youth Games in Maseru in the face of a Covid-19 onslaught.

“This comes after an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases at the Games,” the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said on Tuesday night.

“Team SA have also had athletes who have tested positive for the virus. Team SA’s Covid-19 protocols have all worked well and the cases have been well contained and limited.”