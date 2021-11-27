Brakes slammed on SA's United Rugby Championship matches over variant risk

The brakes have been slammed on SA's participants in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

This weekend's matches plus next week's in round seven in SA have been postponed due to the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19.

In a statement, organisers said that due to the sudden developments that had placed SA on the UK and EU travel red list, the matches would be rescheduled for later this season.

“The safety and wellbeing of our participating clubs' players, coaches, support staff and match officials is the foremost priority and the URC is now working with the four visiting clubs — Cardiff Rugby, Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma — to facilitate their return as soon as possible,” the statement advised.

“This decision is based upon the latest guidance against non-essential travel to and from SA, the ban on direct flights to the UK and other home destinations and the potential hotel quarantines enforced upon those returning from SA.