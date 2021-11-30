SA Rugby brings URC derbies forward to this weekend

SA Rugby has decided to bring two United Rugby Championship (URC) local derbies forward in the wake of the postponement of round six and seven of the competition due to the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19.

URC matches that were scheduled for last weekend and this week were postponed and to fill the void SA Rugby has moved the derbies closer.

The two URC derbies, originally scheduled for February 2022, will now be played in Durban and Cape Town this weekend.

As a result, the Sharks will now host the Bulls at Kings Park on Friday night while the Stormers will face the Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Our four teams have been hard at work and in conjunction with the tournament organisers, we’ve decided to bring forward two of the derbies originally scheduled for early in the new year.

“Apart from providing our teams with much-needed game time, we are also trying to open up space in the calendar for a possible rescheduling of the matches that had been postponed this weekend,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

Limited spectators will be allowed at these matches as was gazetted by the government in October.