Kitshoff blow for Western Province ahead of Currie Cup semi clash against the Sharks

Western Province have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

Covid-19 protocols will preclude influential loosehead and stand-in captain Steven Kitshoff from taking his place in the front row.

His absence due to contact with a suspected positive case will come as a huge setback to the team hoping to build on their burgeoning reputation as the competition's foremost scrummagers.

Without Kitshoff‚ the competition's standout loosehead‚ that claim will be hotly disputed by the Sharks who will now fancy their chances of getting a foothold in the scrums.

The captaincy reverts to Siya Kolisi‚ who had missed the previous two matches due to Covid-19 protocols. Kolisi returns to a backrow that also includes Juarno Augustus and Johan du Toit.