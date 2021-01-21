South Africa

Cyclist injured in Muldersdrift attack

By Staff Reporter - 21 January 2021 - 13:17
A man was attacked while cycling in Muldersdrift, Gauteng. Stock photo.
A man was attacked while cycling in Muldersdrift, Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lassedesignen

A 57-year-old cyclist was seriously injured on Thursday morning during a robbery on a dirt road in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg, says ER24.

Paramedics responded at 6.30am.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “It is understood that the man was robbed by an unknown number of armed men.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his leg and pelvis, leaving him in a serious condition.”

He was treated before being transported to hospital for further care.

TimesLIVE

'They are lying': alleged Table Mountain killer denies crime spree

A man accused of fatally stabbing two people and attacking 10 hikers said on Wednesday that witnesses were lying about his involvement in an alleged ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X