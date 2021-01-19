Sharks plan to pay special attention to the Western Province set-piece in Currie Cup semi clash

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says his charges will have a good chance of reaching the Currie Cup final if they manage to nullify Western Province’s potent set-piece in the semifinals on Saturday.

All eyes will be on Newlands at 4.30pm on Saturday when these giants of SA rugby clash in what should be titanic battle. The side that prevails in Cape Town will face the winners of the Bulls versus Lions showdown‚ which kicks off earlier in the day at 2pm.

“We all know that WP have a good set-piece and the challenge for us is to go out and combat that‚” Everitt said. “If we can do that‚ then we are in with a good shout.

“They will be looking to their strength to try and dominate us‚ so I don’t think we will be seeing anything different from either side.