Morne Steyn: Bulls need to eliminate the mistakes

Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn has urged his teammates to eliminate elementary mistakes during their Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls, who were stunned by the Cheetahs last week in Bloemfontein, are looking to get back to winning ways and the former Springboks pivot said they have to get back to winning ways.

“As a team, we are looking for a win against the Sharks, we definitely want to get back to winning ways after we lost to the Chetaahs last weekend,” he said at Loftus as they prepared to welcome the Sharks.

“It was a close game away from home against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein but we are back at Loftus this weekend. When we played against the Sharks three weeks ago during the Super Fan event, it was a good game for us and we want to win for our supporters even though they will not be inside the stadium.”

Steyn said they are preparing well for the visit of their rivals.