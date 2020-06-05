'I know how it is to go hungry': Bulls prop Gqoboka helps out in Covid-19
Springbok and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka and some of his teammates have gifted food parcels to vulnerable families throughout Tshwane who have been the hardest- hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Eastern Cape-born star took time out of his busy schedule‚ saying he came because he understands the pain of going to bed hungry.
“I know exactly what it’s like to be so hungry for days that you cannot sleep‚ think or even train‚” he said.
The group handed out hundreds of food parcels that were delivered to the Kingdom of Life Centre‚ the Bophirima Elderly Home‚ Youth for Survival and the Pheli Ryders Motorcycle Club in Atteridgeville‚ Mamelodi and Saulsville.
Gqoboka‚ from Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape‚ said his personal experience of hunger is what inspired him to drive this project.
“I believe nobody should worry where their next meal will come from. I’ve been in that position where I’ve given up on food that day‚ and someone helped me. I know how it feels. Hunger is now.
“You cannot postpone hunger. You can’t think of anything else but food. I’m so grateful for this support from Vodacom‚ the Bulls and Big Save. Now we can feed about 350 families for three weeks.”
Gqoboka had Bulls teanmates joining him for the food parcel drops on Monday including Morne Steyn‚ Abongile Nonkontwana‚ Ivan van Zyl and Juandre Kruger. The players were joined by new Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone‚ who was more than willing to roll up his sleeves and help out on his first day on the job.
“It’s such a privilege knowing that I’m coming into a Bulls family that puts the needs of others ahead of themselves‚” Rathbone said.
“The Lizo Gqoboka Foundation is just one example of what makes this Bulls family special. It was a humbling experience to be on the front lines and assist in making a difference.”
Martha Hlongwane from the Bophirima Elderly Home said: “On behalf of Bophirima and the others‚ I want to thank all of those that made this day a success. Please continue making a difference in people’s lives‚ and may God bless you all.”