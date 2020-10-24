South Africa

Fears of second wave as Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 infections jump

By Kathryn Kimberley - 24 October 2020 - 10:02
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in SA, with Nelson Mandela Bay being no exception
A wave of Covid-19 infections has hit Nelson Mandela Bay — and acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called on residents to act responsibly.

He said it was shocking and worrying to learn that on Thursday there were 730 confirmed cases in the city.

The number had jumped from 379 active cases recorded on Monday.

“In less than a week we have seen a huge jump in the numbers,” Buyeye said.

“We have noted with concern all these social gatherings and we believe they played a role in this increase.”

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality disaster management chair Shane Brown said the stark rise in numbers indicated a second wave.

“People are not complying; people are out partying and not observing the regulations,” Brown said.

“We have warned everyone, including businesses, reminding them that the virus is still with us and they need to ensure that regulations are followed.

“We have seen adverts of social events and notified the SA Police Service, metro police and the department of employment & labour to enforce the law.

“We are monitoring the situation, but all the signs are there that the second wave is upon us.” 

