Roger Federer, Ian Wright and Percy Tau's Belgian club hail the Boks

Global sports stars such as tennis great Roger Federer and Arsenal and England footballing legend Ian Wright added their weighty voices to those congratulating the Springboks for their 2019 Rugby World Cup victory on Saturday.

Tributes to South African’s national rugby team heroes have poured in from around the world after their magnificent 32 -12 win against England in final at International Stadium Yokohama.

Swiss great Federer – who has ties to South Africa as his mother, Lynette Federer, was born in this country – posted on Twitter: “Maximum respect for all rugby players, amazing toughness and fairness.

“South Africa you did it! World Cup Champions, wow! I am incredibly happy."

Even the Belgian club of Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau, Club Brugge KV, got in on the act.