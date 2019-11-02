Rugby

Roger Federer, Ian Wright and Percy Tau's Belgian club hail the Boks

By Ofentse Ratsie and Marc Strydom - 02 November 2019 - 19:07
Roger Federer of Switzerland lifts his runners-up trophy following defeat in the Men's Singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during Day thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Global sports stars such as tennis great Roger Federer and Arsenal and England footballing legend Ian Wright added their weighty voices to those congratulating the Springboks for their 2019 Rugby World Cup victory on Saturday.

Tributes to South African’s national rugby team heroes have poured in from around the world after their magnificent  32 -12 win against England in final at International Stadium Yokohama.

Swiss great Federer – who has ties to South Africa as his mother, Lynette Federer, was born in this country – posted on Twitter: “Maximum respect for all rugby players, amazing toughness and fairness.

“South Africa you did it! World Cup Champions, wow! I am incredibly happy."

Even the Belgian club of Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau, Club Brugge KV, got in on the act.

Brugge Tweeted, with a picture of Tau: “When you hear the @Springboks are World Champions #rugby for a third time!”

Former Crystal Palace and Arsenal striker Wright said it was impossible for England to beat a determined and united Springboks.

It would have been an unbelievable feat for England to beat a South African team with a captain with such a powerful and real story,” Wright said, referring to Siya Kolisi, the first black African to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

He continued: “Congratulations South Africa, unity is strength.”

The tributes to the Springboks came from varied sources. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted: “Only time a pimpi [Bok winger and try-scorer Makazole Mapimpi] is needed for our struggle for a truly non racial South Africa, it’s Mapimpi. Well done Die Bokke! What a team effort!”

Further afield, the Uganda Rugby Union tweeted: “When #Africa wins, we all win. Congratulations @Springboks. Back here in #Uganda, we are so proud of you.”

