Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Wimbledon epic to win fifth title

Novak Djokovic again proved the toughest of nuts for Roger Federer to crack as he repelled everything the Swiss could throw at him to claim his fifth Wimbledon title in the first All England Club final to be decided by a tiebreaker on Sunday.

The defending champion was outshone at times on Centre Court and saved two match points deep into a gripping decider, but he dredged his tank of mental and physical resilience to claim a thrilling 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(4) 4-6 13-12(3) win.