WATCH | Roger Federer to the Boks: 'I know you guys can do it'

Tennis player Roger Federer is backing the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Federer, who recently sat down with CNN, passed on a special message to the national rugby team. He said he is not the biggest rugby supporter, but a fan of the Springboks.

“Let's go Springboks! I know you guys can do it and I'm supporting you guys.

“I'm not your number one fan because I don't know all the rules, but I will be supporting you.”

The original video was posted on CNN's Twitter page on Friday, ahead of Sunday's quarterfinal match. It was shared again after the Boks claimed a 26-3 win over hosts Japan.

Watch the videos below: