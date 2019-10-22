Rugby

WATCH | Roger Federer to the Boks: 'I know you guys can do it'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 22 October 2019 - 08:03
Siya Kolisi.
Siya Kolisi.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Tennis player Roger Federer is backing the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Federer, who recently sat down with CNN, passed on a special message to the national rugby team. He said he is not the biggest rugby supporter, but a fan of the Springboks.

“Let's go Springboks! I know you guys can do it and I'm supporting you guys.

“I'm not your number one fan because I don't know all the rules, but I will be supporting you.”

The original video was posted on CNN's Twitter page on Friday, ahead of Sunday's quarterfinal match. It was shared again after the Boks claimed a 26-3 win over hosts Japan.

Watch the videos below:

Springboks unstoppable

SowetanLIVE reported that the Boks promised to bring the same energy, if not more, to the semifinals on Sunday, when they take on Wales.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk said: “We are probably going to play a similar game to what Wales are going to play.

“Again, the aerial contest is going to be massive.”

Moment of truth: Stage set for Springboks vs Japan showdown

The wait is over. Hosts Japan face the Springboks in a hugely anticipated World Cup quarterfinal clash at the Tokyo Stadium that has the nation in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks advice to the Springboks: Silence the Japan fans

If New Zealand coach Steve Hansen had any advice for his South African counterpart Rassie Erasmus after the All Blacks hammered Ireland‚ it is not to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Springboks through to the Rugby World Cup semifinals after putting hosts Japan to the sword

The rugby universe may have urged a different outcome but the sun has set on Japan’s stirringly courageous Rugby World Cup challenge.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X