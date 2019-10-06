The Springbok starting team assembled to play Canada on Tuesday are on notice.

Play poorly and you’ll struggle to get a game in the knock-outs’ at the Rugby World Cup.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus again made sweeping changes to his side for their must win final pool B match against Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

But he wants his charges to replicate if not improve the intensity that was displayed in the win over Italy last Friday.

Damian Willemse‚ who flew in last week to replace Jesse Kriel gets a start‚ while Warrick Gelant‚ who started at the back against Namibia‚ will be on the right wing.

“Damian probably would have made the RWC squad if he wasn’t injured. He is match fit and has played for Saracens. He is much more comfortable with our systems. Warrick has played wing before so we have the luxury of resting Makazole.

“His workload has been 80 minutes in and out. He has been playing really well he has cemented his place in the team now. He scores every game for us. That is what we expect of our wingers.”

Lukhanyo Am‚ who has had a heavy workload at this RWC gets a breather‚ which means Damian de Allende shifts up one position.