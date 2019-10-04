Italy coach in awe of Bok power

Italy coach Conor O’Shea believes the Springboks are going to be hard to stop at this Rugby World Cup (RWC).

His side was downed 49-3 in a pool B clash on Friday and the former Ireland international was left a little stunned by the sheer muscle of Rassie Erasmus’s team.

“Where do they rate? They are one of the most powerful sides I’ve seen on a rugby pitch. If you look at the changes they make and the explosiveness they have. They are going to be very‚ very difficult to stop‚” said O’Shea.

Even when they telegraphed their intentions there is little Italy could do once the Bok pack clicked into gear.

“They are powerful. We knew that and you know what’s coming.

"They’ve got x-factor at the back as well. When that power gets onto the front foot its wave and wave of attack.