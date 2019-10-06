Man arrested after drugs worth R4m discovered in upmarket Zimbali home

The Hawks on Friday arrested a 37-year-old man after heroin worth an estimated R4m was found in an upmarket townhouse in the plush Zimbali area, north of Durban.

The man was apprehended after officials received a tip-off.

“The arrest came after the Hawks received a tip-off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being kept at and distributed from an unoccupied upmarket townhouse in Zimbali.

“The suspect was renting another townhouse not from away the alleged stash house while using the other apartment as a storage facility,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo.