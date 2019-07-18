The popular Cape Town leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series will take place over three days instead of two to accommodate an inaugural women’s event in 2019.

The Springbok Women’s Sevens team will make their South African debut on the afternoon of Friday 13 December at Cape Town Stadium.

It’s the kick off of a long weekend of rugby action‚ which will culminate with men’s and women’s finals on Sunday evening (15 December).

“We are extremely excited about the addition of the women’s event‚” said Jurie Roux‚ SA Rugby chief executive.