Try, try again: After dismal years, USA Sevens squad has chance for ultimate glory

The opportunity for their first season championship is something perhaps only the players believed would happen this year.

“Even when we were there in sixth in the world we would come in every weekend thinking we were going to win,” said captain Madison Hughes. “And now here we are in second.”

Regardless of the result, the US sevens have already clinched a spot at the 2020 Olympics and will finish higher than they ever have in history.

The Eagles are likely to finish no lower than second place considering third-place New Zealand sit 19 points behind.

No US men’s sevens team had ever finished higher than fifth when they did so in 2016-17, and it had taken them 15 seasons to crack the top 10 for the first time when they ended in sixth place in the 2014-15 campaign.