Prop Coenie Oosthuizen will swap one Sharks logo on his breast for another next season after England’s Sale Sharks signed the 130kg giant on Monday.

Oosthuizen‚ currently playing for the Durban-based Sharks in Super Rugby‚ is the third high-profile Springbok to sign for the ambitious club in the past three months.

Last month Sale announced the signing of Bok lock Lood de Jager. In February they signed hooker Akker van der Merwe to add to their growing list of prominent Springboks.

The 30-year old Oosthuizen will link up with the likes of scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg at the club.

Oosthuizen‚ who can play on both sides of the scrum‚ has signed a three-year contract and will join Sale Sharks at the conclusion of the 2019 Super Rugby season.