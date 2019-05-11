The Sharks missed a golden opportunity to claim an unbeaten Australasian tour when they went down 29-23 to the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

In an exciting and entertaining game where both sides battled to hold onto the lead for extended periods‚ the Sharks looked primed for a good win with a 23-17 advantage by the 66th minute.

However‚ two brilliant tries in two minutes from Anton Leinert-Brown and Brad Weber in the 67th and 69th minutes condemned Robert du Preez’s side to a sixth Super Rugby defeat of the season.

After a poor start to the season‚ the Chiefs collected their fourth win of the season and while they looked disjointed at times‚ once they found their attacking groove from broken play‚ they were irresistible.

The game was an opportunity for the Sharks to pull away from the Bulls with a bye awaiting the Durban side next week when they return to South Africa.