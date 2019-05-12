Lions narrowly edge Waratahs at Ellis Park

This match for much of its duration gave credence to the maxim that possession is nine 10ths of the law.

At the end of it the Lions held on to the ball just about long enough to repel a feisty Waratahs side that will feel a touch unfortunate they are leaving these shores empty handed. They have now lost five out of their last six matches.

The win however breathes new life into the Lions’ Super Rugby campaign following their tour that yielded measured results.

Neither side was prepared to admit they would be occupying stools in the Last chance saloon in this clash but the result may have grave consequences for the Waratahs.

They were a much improved side and disrupted the hosts on all fronts.

So much so, the Lions only hit the front after the break.