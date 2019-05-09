Bulls coach Pote Human has urged his inconsistent troops to raise their game and surprise the all-conquering Crusaders when the two sides meet in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus on Friday night.

The Crusaders‚ who are on a five-match unbeaten run in the competition‚ are expected to recover from last week's unexpected 21-21 draw with the Sharks in Christchurch and return back to winning ways in Pretoria.

Human said the defending champions‚ who have only lost once in eleven Super Rugby matches this season‚ are beatable and his charges have got what it takes to get the better of the feared New Zealanders.

“I really believe that this is the best possible side that we have put up.

"It is going to be difficult against a team of the Crusaders' quality but I have confidence in the guys‚” said Human.

“If you want to win this tournament‚ you have to beat the best and on Friday night we will be up against a very good Crusaders side.

"It will be a good challenge for us and these guys will have to show what they are made of‚” he said‚ adding that they have stop the Crusaders dead in their tracks if they are pull off a surprise.

“You have a chance if you stop their momentum going forward and put them under pressure‚ but it is easier said than done‚" he admitted.

"It is going to take a huge effort and positive energy from anyone in the team to try and stop them.

"We must also use all our opportunities‚ work on our finishing and if we have patience near the try line opportunities will come.”

Human’s quest to pull off an important win against Crusaders has been boosted by the return to action of veteran Springboks hooker Schalk Burge.

The veteran served a four-match suspension for a red card he received against the Sharks last month.

“He is highly experienced‚ he is the oldest guy in the team and he is committed to the team‚" Human said.

"It will be awesome to have him back playing alongside Duane Vermeulen.

"The other important thing about him is that he is a great impact player‚ he is an enforcer and we need that against the Crusaders on Friday.”