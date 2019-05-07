Phendulani Buthelezi to captain Junior Boks at U-20 world champs

For the first time the junior and senior Springboks will both be captained by black Africans after Phendulani Buthelezi was named skipper of the SA Under-20 team on Tuesday.

Buthelezi‚ from the Sharks‚ joins current Bok skipper Siya Kolisi as leaders of SA’s two most important teams.

Loose forward Buthelezi will lead the Junior Boks at the 2019 World U-20 Championships in Argentina next month.

The 28-man squad‚ made up of 16 forwards and 12 backs‚ features four players who participated in the tournament last year for the global showpiece in Argentina from June 4 to 22.

Buthelezi (loose forward)‚ Rikus Pretorius (centre) – who was named as the co-vice-captain – David Coetzer (flyhalf) and Asenathi Ntlabakanye (prop) are the four members of the squad who won the bronze medal at the 2018 edition of the event in the south of France. Looseforward Francke Horn is the other co-vice-captain.

The squad also includes Springbok Sevens player Angelo Davids‚ who played in the Hong Kong and Singapore HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments‚ and Buthelezi’s Sharks Super Rugby teammates Fezokuhle Mbatha (hooker) and JJ van der Mescht (lock).