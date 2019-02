Sharks' new backline prospect Aphelele Fassi set to make his Super Rugby debut

The Sharks' new and exciting backline prospect Aphelele Fassi will be making his Super Rugby debut when he starts at fullback against the Sunwolves on Saturday.

Fassi‚ who made a serious impact for the Sharks in their successful Currie Cup campaign last year‚ was always going to get game time this season because of the compressed nature of the tournament in a World Cup year.

However‚ Curwin Bosch's shoulder knock sustained over the weekend meant that the 21-year-old has jumped the queue even though the former was slated to start at 10 before his injury.

He's good enough to play at Super Rugby level and his presence only helps to increase the Sharks' already burgeoning back three stocks.