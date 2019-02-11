Amajita prepare for tough assignment against Senegal

Amajita must put behind them a poor recent record in African Under-20 Championship semifinals when they take on powerful Senegal in their Last 4 clash in Niamey on Wednesday night.

Coach Thabo Senong’s side won through to the knockout stages with a win and two draws in Pool A‚ and in doing so booked a berth at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May.

But their toughest assignment is still to come against the Senegalese‚ who won all three of their pool matches‚ scoring nine goals in the process.

And having exited at this stage on their last two visits to the semifinals‚ history is not on Amajita’s side.

They lost 4-3 to Ghana in a thriller in the 2009 semifinals‚ though they did come up against a team of future Black Stars in the likes of André Ayew‚ Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu‚ Samuel Inkoom and Jonathan Mensah.