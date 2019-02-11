South Africa

Students shut down TUT Soshanguve campus

By Pertunia Mafokwane - 11 February 2019 - 16:41
FILE PHOTO: A Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student from the Soshanguve campus in Pretoria drags a bag.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

Students at the Tshwane University of Technology in Soshanguve north of Pretoria have threatened to shut down the institution if management did not respond to their grievances by Wednesday.

Students, led by EFF Student Command, submitted a memorandum where they listed their complaints and demanded that they be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Among their grievances, students demanded the institution to admit all first year students who had applied for courses last year and to waive off financial exclusions.

“We demand that students who are financially excluded based on owing tuition fees be allowed to register with or without settling their debts… We are here because we are frustrated by the tenacious failure of the (TUT) management to attend to pressing matters,” read part of the memorandum.

Addressing students gathered outside the small gate of the campus, EFF chairperson Kamogelo Maila said black students at the institution had been sidelined for a many years.

“If they do not respond within 48 hours, we will retaliate. We have been discriminated against long enough. You are not doing this for yourself only but your offspring as well,” he said.

TUT joined several other universities around the country that have been shut down by student protests over similar grievances.

