Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has put Hendrick Ekstein's propensity for playing a decent period of a game but making crucial errors that can lead to goals conceded down to having had a lack of continuous game time in his career previously.

Ekstein‚ the enigmatic youth product of Chiefs who is now 28‚ put in another good shift in Saturday's Absa Premiership Soweto derby 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium‚ in his best season so far for Amakhosi.

But‚ after Daniel Cardoso's penalty put Chiefs ahead in the 53rd minute‚ Ekstein gave away possession in his own half in the 80th minute. Man of the match Ben Motshwari took the ball and provided the through pass for Thembinkosi Lorch's equaliser.

Despite this being Ekstein's second such mistake in recent weeks‚ having also given the ball away loosely not shielding it correctly on the turn in a Caf Confederation Cup defeat against Zesco United‚ Middendorp defended Ekstein as "one of the best players I have worked with".

The coach said the midfielder has not benefited from enough game time before Middendorp's arrival to replace Giovanni Solinas on December 9.