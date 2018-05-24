The Stormers may know him intimately but that goes both ways‚ argues Lions scrumhalf Nic Groom ahead of the teams’ Super Rugby clash on Saturday at Newlands.

As much as their familiarity with him could make him a target‚ Groom believes he has added to his arsenal since they last saw him.

“I know a lot of them really well and we come a long way‚" said Groom.

"I spent six‚ seven seasons there.

"Maybe there might be one or two things that they know about me but on the other side I’ve changed a lot over the last two years.

"There are a lot of things I can do now that I couldn’t do when I was there. It works both ways I guess. It is a good opportunity for me.”

The scrumhalf expects the Stormers to bounce back following their defeat to the Sunwolves in Hong Kong. Besides‚ derbies tend to get the blood flowing‚ if not boiling.

“It doesn’t matter the circumstances‚ when South African teams play each other there is a lot more emotion and it is a lot more personal.

“I would rather they’d beat the Sunwolves last week. This competition has shown that teams bounce back at home.

"The Stormers are notorious for that. They will be revved up‚” said Groom.

The Lions’ selection merry-go-round is still in full swing with coach Swys de Bruin making seven changes to his starting line-up for the Newlands clash.

De Bruin has heavily favoured a rotation policy with fullback Andries Coetzee‚ flyhalf Elton Jantjies and utility forward Franco Mostert as his only regular starters this season.

Interestingly‚ De Bruin has opted to include dynamo flank Marnus Schoeman and fellow loosie Kwagga Smith in the starting team having previously expressed reservations about their lack of height at the line-out.

“We’ve got Franco who is a Springbok and we have Lourens (Erasmus) who is quite tall as well‚” reminded lock Marvin Orie.

“We’ve been putting in the work. Hopefully we can put them under pressure‚” said Orie.

“Marnus and Kwagga are good players on the ground. Marnus showed in the last few games he doesn’t stand back when the game gets physical.

"There is an expectation on everyone to bring their physical game. We’ve done our homework‚” assured Orie.

Orie stressed the Lions need to start better than they have in recent weeks.

“You have to get a good start in Super Rugby. We conceded first in our last two games.

"We have to work hard in training to get a good start. Then hopefully you can stay in the game.”

The Lions team to play the Stormers is – Andries Coetzee; Ruan Combrinck‚ Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ Harold Vorster‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi; Elton Jantjies‚ Nic Groom; Kwagga Smith‚ Franco Mostert (captain)‚ Marnus Schoeman; Marvin Orie‚ Lourens Erasmus; Ruan Dreyer‚ Robbie Coetzee‚ Jacques van Rooyen.

Substitutes: Corne Fourie‚ Dylan Smith‚ Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Rhyno Herbst‚ Hacjivah Dayimani; Ross Cronjé‚ Madosh Tambwe‚ Sylvian Mahuza.