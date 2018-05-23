The mantra ‘whatever you score‚ we’ll score more‚’ is one fraught with danger but it is one‚ despite a few setbacks‚ that has kept the Lions in the running in Super Rugby.

With 64 tries the Lions are the competition’s top try scorers with the table-topping Crusaders the next highest scorers on 57 having played one game less.

The Bulls are the next best South African franchise with 44 visits to their opponents’ in goal area.

“We want to inspire people by scoring tries‚” is an oft used phrase by the Lions’ players and management and they have stayed true to that objective over the last few seasons.

Unlike previous seasons‚ however‚ their commitment to attack may have come at a cost.

That they have let in too many tries is laid bare in the fact that 12 other teams have let in less.

Their defence has left them with much to lament.

With 48 tries scored against them‚ the Lions’ matches have at times taken on the one-for-you‚ one-for-me movement patterns of basketball matches.

Coach Swys de Bruin has been defensive‚ if not tetchy‚ of his team’s shortcomings.

“If there is something wrong we will fix it‚” he said curtly after last week’s team announcement.

His team again displayed some defensive frailties against the Brumbies last week and the problem was exacerbated when their attack struggled to break down the tourist.

Their maul finally broke the camel’s back‚ as the visitors’ poor discipline finally caught up with them.

When they play the Stormers at Newlands this weekend their maul will again be their go-to mode of attack. It has proved highly effective of late.

While De Bruin has made generous use of a rotation policy in selection‚ he is likely to stick to the players who got the job done against the Brumbies.

Centre Lionel Mapoe looks likely to remain on the sidelines‚ but Harold Vorster should return to the selection mix.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Aphiwe Dyantyi failed to click as a centre combination last week‚ which means the consistent Vorster may be considered for the starting line-up.

Scrumhalf Ross Cronjé may also return to the starting XV.