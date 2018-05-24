SA Express to refund and accommodate passengers
SA Express has promised to accommodate and refund its passengers after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended the airline’s operating permits on Thursday.
“SA Express will‚ in line with the airline’s compensation policy‚ accommodate passengers on other airlines and refund tickets. The airline is working to ensure the least amount of inconvenience for all their customers‚” said Matsietsi Mokholo‚ SA Express’s acting chief executive.
The CAA announced on Thursday that SA Express would no longer operate as an airline.
Nine of SA Express’s 21 aircraft also had their certificates of airworthiness withdrawn.
The suspension happened on the same day that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment of a new SA Express board.
According to SA Express‚ the CAA finding relates‚ among others‚ to the safety management processes within the airline.
Poppy Khoza‚ the director of civil aviation‚ said the decision followed an audit of the SAA subsidiary and its maintenance organisation‚ which “uncovered severe cases of non-compliance that pose serious safety risks”.
“There were 17 findings‚ of which five are categorised as Level 1 findings in civil aviation terms‚” said a CAA statement.
“Passenger safety remains our top priority and our 24-year safety record reflects this. We are therefore working closely with the SACAA to address the issues highlighted by them‚’’ said Mokholo.
“SA Express promises to aid our travellers as much as possible and to keep them up to date with the latest information regarding their flight changes. Should customers experience any problems they can access the latest information on our website (www.flyexpress.aero) or visit the company’s social media pages‚ all under the handle of @Flysaexpress.”