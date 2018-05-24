SA Express has promised to accommodate and refund its passengers after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended the airline’s operating permits on Thursday.

“SA Express will‚ in line with the airline’s compensation policy‚ accommodate passengers on other airlines and refund tickets. The airline is working to ensure the least amount of inconvenience for all their customers‚” said Matsietsi Mokholo‚ SA Express’s acting chief executive.

The CAA announced on Thursday that SA Express would no longer operate as an airline.

Nine of SA Express’s 21 aircraft also had their certificates of airworthiness withdrawn.

The suspension happened on the same day that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment of a new SA Express board.

According to SA Express‚ the CAA finding relates‚ among others‚ to the safety management processes within the airline.