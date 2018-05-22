Warren Whiteley’s bid to regain the Springbok captaincy for the June internationals is over.

It had been hoped that Whiteley would regain fitness from a cruciate ligament injury and return to action for the Lions when they play the Stormers in a Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.

SowetanLIVE has‚ however‚ reliably learnt‚ that he will not play this weekend‚ which effectively rules him out of selection for the Springbok squad that will be announced this weekend.

The Springboks play Wales in Washington next Saturday before taking on England on consecutive Saturdays in a three-Test series.

An inflated squad of 45 is likely to be selected of which 26 will travel to Washington.

Whiteley had been favourite to lead the Springboks under new coach Rassie Erasmus but it is unclear when he will return to action.

With Eben Etzebeth‚ who captained the team in Whiteley’s absence last year‚ also in Springbok rugby’s ever expanding infirmary‚ the coach may turn to Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard to lead the side.

Pollard appears a shoo in to get the starting berth‚ but his franchise teammate Adriaan Strauss‚ who retired from the international game following a disappointing 2016 season‚ may also be lured out of self imposed exile.

He said in a recent interview he would consider returning if he felt he could make a positive contribution.

With the dynamic Malcolm Marx injured and the hooking reserves dangerously low‚ Strauss should at the very least feature in an expanded squad.

Despite operating in an underperforming Stormers team‚ Siya Kolisi will have strong support should he get the nod.

It is unlikely that Erasmus will opt for a captain who earns a living abroad.

Whiteley‚ who missed the bulk of last year’s internationals due to a groin injury‚ returned to the playing surface at the start of the Super Rugby season but injured cruciate knee ligaments in the Lions’ 38-35 defeat to the Blues on March 10.

He was expected to return to action sooner‚ but he suffered a setback in his recovery.

The Lions have indicated over the last fortnight that Whiteley’s return was imminent but news that he will not be ready for Saturday’s clash effectively puts paid to his chances of leading the Boks next month.

Whiteley’s absence has been keenly felt by the Lions who not only lost the match in which he got injured‚ but went on to lose five other matches.