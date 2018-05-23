Bulls lock RG Snyman has revealed that coach John Mitchell let it rip at the players during their team meeting following the dismal 54-24 loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last weekend.

The loss left the Bulls sitting in an uncomfortable fourth position on the South African Conference behind leaders the Lions‚ surprise packages Jaguares and the Sharks with the Stormers occupying last place.

This means Mitchell and his men have got a lot of work do to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition‚ given that they have the Brumbies on Saturday at Loftus‚ the Sunwolves in Hong Kong‚ the Jaguares at home and the Lions away.

“It was one of our toughest team meetings so far with coach John Mitchell but it was fair for him to be like that‚" Snyman said at Loftus as they turned their attention to the Brumbies.

"We just have to fix things it this week‚ it is not the end of the world and obviously we can’t put up a performance like that again.

“We prepared really well like we always do‚ it was just on game day that we did not play well.

"It was a big disappointment that we lost the way we did and we let ourselves down.

"The set-pieces were really a battle but our defence let us down.

"It was my first time because I missed the previous tour there and I must say it is a tough place to tour with the fans in the stadium‚ but that is not an excuse.”

Looking ahead to the Brumbies‚ who lost to the Lions at the weekend at Ellis Park‚ Snyman said they must improve in all aspects because they are coming up against a team that is wounded.

“It is always going to be a tough game against them‚" he said.

"They are one of the strongest Australian sides to play Super Rugby and we must give our all this week.

"They have capable locks in their side and it is going to be a big challenge‚ especially for me and Jason Jenkins.

"The thing with the Brumbies is that it does not matter who they put up on the field‚ they will still be a tough side. “We have dealt with a bit of sickness as a result of the trip.

"It was a tough travel over there but we must get back up and be ready for battle again this week‚” he said‚ adding that he will be happy to receive a call from Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus for the June Tests against England.

“Definitely‚ I am hoping for a call but my focus at the moment is for the Bulls and the next match against the Brumbies which we have to win at all costs.”